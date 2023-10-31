Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for paving work at mile markers 111-121.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures between mile markers 134-136 with full traffic stops for work with 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

8 p.m. – Single lane closed, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 5 a.m. – All lanes open.

Exit 133 (Route 17): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Ramp closure. The on-ramp from Route 17 to I-95 northbound will close nightly through early Friday, Nov. 3. During this time, travelers seeking I-95 northbound will be detoured to continue on Route 17 northbound to southbound I-95 and use the loop ramps to enter I-95 northbound. Click here to view an online map of detour.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday?–?Friday,?9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140-142. Noise wall work for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Off-Ramps Closure and Detour: Sunday – Thursday, 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. I-95 southbound off-ramps to Route 17 northbound to Warrenton and Route 17 Business to Falmouth will close each evening with a detour. Drivers will be detoured to exit 136/Centreport Parkway to Route 1 to return to Route 17 Business/Route 17 or use alternate route depending on your destination. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures at mile markers 117-108 for paving work.

City of Fredericksburg: Route 1 and Route 3 Ramps: Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures. Travelers may encounter brief overnight delays on Route 1 and Route 3 in the City of Fredericksburg as crews install pavement markings following recent paving. Work will be underway on Sunday through Thursday evening, ending early Friday morning.

Route 1: Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound for pavement marking work between Hazel Run Bridge and Cowan Boulevard.

Route 3: Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 3 eastbound and westbound for pavement marking work between Altoona Drive and Lafayette Boulevard.

Stafford County: Route 17: Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound for roadwork between Short Street and Sanford Drive.

Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard: Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near Park and Ride commuter lots with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Short Street: Sunday – Friday, 12 a.m. – 3 a.m. Short Street will be closed overnight for milling and paving. Detour will direct drivers to continue south on Route 17 Business to Olde Forge Drive. Click here to view an online map.

Truslow Road: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near I-95 overpass with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Paving. Construction for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Route 633 (Arkendale Road): Thursday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between Route 611 (Widewater Road) and Route 658 (Brent Point Road).

Stafford County and King George County: Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crew will direct alternating, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road) in Stafford and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1 Southbound: Sunday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single southbound lane closure on Route 1 between the intersections of Hood Drive and Market Street. Construction of road improvements under permit for future U.S. Veterans Health Administration clinic.

Route 1: Tuesday – Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Mine Road and Carr Drive.

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 for permit work between Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road) and Route 628 (Spotsylvania Parkway).

Route 3: Tuesday – Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work on Route 3 eastbound and westbound between Gateway Boulevard and Central Park Drive.

Hall Industrial Road: Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging for paving work between Massaponax Church Road and dead end.

Herndon Road: Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for pavement work between Brock Road and Orange Plank Road.

Pamunkey Road: Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for pavement work between Post Oak Road and W. Catharpin Road.

Route 605 (Marye Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement marking placement between Arcadia Road and Blantons Road. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Route 607 (Guinea Station Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pothole patching between Route 1 and Caroline County line. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Paving between Route 1 and Hickory Ridge Road. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

—Virginia Department of Transportation