I-66 E-ZPass lanes named best road project

I-66 Express Mobility Partners: “As the 66 Express Outside the Beltway approaches its one-year anniversary Nov. 22, there’s another reason to celebrate: On Oct. 26, the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project was selected for the 2023 P3 Award as the year’s Best Road, Bridge, or Tunnel Project.”

“Considered the most prestigious award in the public/private infrastructure industry, the P3 Award recognizes the productive partnership among the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), I-66 Express Mobility Partners (I-66 EMP, a consortium of private developers Cintra, Meridiam, and APG), the developer and operator of the 66 Express Outside the Beltway facility, and design/build contractor FAM Construction (a joint venture of Ferrovial Construction and Allan Myers VA).”