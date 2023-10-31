Father charged in infant death case

The man who Stafford County authorities said killed his 3-month-old boy is also a member of the county’s fire and rescue service.

Stafford Sheriff’s office:”A 19-year-old Stafford man is facing a murder charge as a result of his 3-month old’s death.”

“On October 27th at approximately 12:25 p.m. Deputies responded to Richland Road for a medical emergency. When deputies arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive 3-month-old boy. Deputies attempted to conduct life-saving measures until Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where, unfortunately, he passed.”

“Detectives began investigating the incident as the medical examiner ruled the child’s death as a homicide. On October 28th, detectives charged the child’s father, Dallas Bowling, with second-degree murder and felony child abuse. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing.”

Stafford fire and rescue: “SCFR is aware of the serious allegations of second-degree murder and felony child abuse against an employee of the department. The allegations do not reflect the values of the department, which all members are expected to uphold.

“The employee has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the investigation. SCFR is fully cooperating with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Further questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.”