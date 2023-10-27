Stafford breaks ground on $139 million high school

Stafford County Public Schools: “Members of the Stafford County community, to include students, the Stafford County School Board, Stafford County Board of Supervisors, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford County Fire & Rescue Department, Grimm & Parker Architects, and McDonough-Bolyard-Peck (MBP) construction management gathered on Truslow Road yesterday to officially break ground on the construction of High School 6. The new school, set to open in August 2026, is the first construction to address the county’s growing population since 2008.”

“A contract was awarded to Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. in the amount of $139,334,000 for the construction of High School 6 during the September 12, 2023, regular School Board meeting.”

The school will sit near a Walmart on Route 17 in southern Stafford County.