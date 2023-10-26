Chronic absenteeism, drop-out rates alarm Prince William school officials

Insidenova.com: “Prince William County Public Schools made small gains in standardized test scores and other assessment areas last academic year, but key issues persist in specific student groups, county officials told the School Board during its Oct. 18 meeting.”

“Chronic absenteeism, rising drop-out rates and access and achievement gaps for student subgroups are the most persistent and glaring issues across the county, Superintendent LaTanya McDade and other county officials told the board in their State of the Schools 2022-23 presentation.”