Prince William

Chronic absenteeism, drop-out rates alarm Prince William school officials

By Uriah Kiser

Insidenova.com: “Prince William County Public Schools made small gains in standardized test scores and other assessment areas last academic year, but key issues persist in specific student groups, county officials told the School Board during its Oct. 18 meeting.”

“Chronic absenteeism, rising drop-out rates and access and achievement gaps for student subgroups are the most persistent and glaring issues across the county, Superintendent LaTanya McDade and other county officials told the board in their State of the Schools 2022-23 presentation.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts