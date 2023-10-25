Features

Kings Dominion ends year-round operation after short experiment

By Uriah Kiser

The Dominator roller coaster [Photo: Kings Dominion]
Theme Parks By Don: “Three Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. properties, Carowinds in Charlotte, NC, Kings Dominion in Doswell, VA, and California’s Great America in Santa Clara, CA, have made an interesting pivot. After experimenting with year-round operations in early 2023, these beloved parks are one-and-done, now returning to their traditional seasonal calendars, closing their gates for the winter and gearing up for a grand reopening in the spring of 2024.”

“Last year, these three Cedar Fair parks generated quite a buzz when they announced their decision to remain open on weekends during what was formerly their off-season.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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