News

Lock your cars at Government Island

By Uriah Kiser

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Government Island, 191 Coal Landing Road, 10/19, 1:38 p.m. Resident reported credit cards were stolen from her vehicle while she hiked the trail on Government Island. The thief was a voracious shopper as they racked up $4,557 in charges at Walmart within an hour.”

Government Island, a historic 18th and 19th-century quarry site provided Aquia sandstone for the construction of the U.S. Capitol and the White House and other historic buildings in Washington, D.C.

Today this 17-acre park is a historic scenic nature preserve and archaeological site. It has a boardwalk, ideal for observing aquatic and native plants, birds, and other wildlife.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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