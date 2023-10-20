Lock your cars at Government Island

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Government Island, 191 Coal Landing Road, 10/19, 1:38 p.m. Resident reported credit cards were stolen from her vehicle while she hiked the trail on Government Island. The thief was a voracious shopper as they racked up $4,557 in charges at Walmart within an hour.”

Government Island, a historic 18th and 19th-century quarry site provided Aquia sandstone for the construction of the U.S. Capitol and the White House and other historic buildings in Washington, D.C.

Today this 17-acre park is a historic scenic nature preserve and archaeological site. It has a boardwalk, ideal for observing aquatic and native plants, birds, and other wildlife.