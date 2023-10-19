Roundabout proposed at Banks Ford, Celebrate Virginia parkways

VDOT: “The public is invited to learn more about a project to install a modular roundabout at the intersection of Route 1969 (Banks Ford Parkway) and Route 1968 (Celebrate Virginia Parkway) in Stafford County, and to provide comment on the proposed design.”

A design public hearing on this project will be held:

Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Howell Branch, Central Rappahannock Regional Library

806 Lyons Boulevard

Fredericksburg, VA 22406 (Stafford County)

“Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff will deliver a brief presentation starting at 5:45 p.m. and will be available to answer questions between 5:30-7:30 p.m. in an open house format. Stop by at any time between 5:30-7:30 p.m. to review the proposed project plans and offer comment.”