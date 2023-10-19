News

Roundabout proposed at Banks Ford, Celebrate Virginia parkways

By Uriah Kiser

[Photo: VDOT]
VDOT: “The public is invited to learn more about a project to install a modular roundabout at the intersection of Route 1969 (Banks Ford Parkway) and Route 1968 (Celebrate Virginia Parkway) in Stafford County, and to provide comment on the proposed design.”

A design public hearing on this project will be held:

  • Monday, Nov. 6, 2023
    5:30-7:30 p.m.
    Howell Branch, Central Rappahannock Regional Library
    806 Lyons Boulevard
    Fredericksburg, VA 22406 (Stafford County)

“Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff will deliver a brief presentation starting at 5:45 p.m. and will be available to answer questions between 5:30-7:30 p.m. in an open house format. Stop by at any time between 5:30-7:30 p.m. to review the proposed project plans and offer comment.”

  • Comments will be accepted through Nov. 16, 2023.
  • Complete the online comment form on the project page.
  • Comments can be submitted by email at [email protected].

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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