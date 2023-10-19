Stafford County Public Schools: “Stafford County Public Schools will officially break ground to begin the construction of High School 6 [on Oct. 25, 2023]. High School 6 is planned to house up to 2,150 students and serve grades 9 through 12. This 290,000+ square foot building is the first constructed in the school system to address growth since 2008. The building will be designed and constructed utilizing the most current Stafford County Public Schools high school education specifications and in accordance with updated Facility Design Standards.”

“A contract was awarded to Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. in the amount of $139,334,000 for the construction of High School 6 during the September 12, 2023, regular School Board meeting.”

The school will sit near a Walmart on Route 17 in southern Stafford County.