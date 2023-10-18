Stafford authorities seize 35,000 fentanyl pills





Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “35,000 fentanyl pills were taken off the streets of Stafford due to the hard work of our Special Investigations Unit.”

“On October 2nd at approximately 5:24 p.m. deputies responded to a residence in Stafford for drug activity. The victim advised they received a package in the mail that was sent to the wrong address. Within the package was a plethora of fentanyl pills. Approximately 15,000 pills were seized. Due to the nature of the incident, our Special Investigations Unit was notified and took over the investigation.”

“Through their investigation and evidence collected, they determined the intended receiver of the package was Dwaine Jones Jr., 26, of Stafford. A search warrant was obtained for his residence at Torbert Loop. On October 17th at approximately 9:00 a.m. the Special Investigations Unit executed that search warrant and took Jones into custody. Within the residence was an additional 20,000 fentanyl pills, 1.5 ounces of cocaine, more than $47,000 in cash, and a loaded firearm located within close proximity of where a child sleeps.”

“Jones was charged with conspiring to traffic fentanyl into the Commonwealth of Virginia, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm while distributing fentanyl. Child Protective Services was notified and decided to remove the child from the residence. Jones was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

“Great work to our Special Investigations Unit for their hard work. Thanks to them, not only were 35,000 fentanyl pills seized, but an unknown number of overdoses were prevented.”