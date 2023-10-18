Occoquan River clean up rescheduled for this weekend

Friends of the Occoquan: “The new date for the river clean-up is set for October 21, 2023. We sincerely hope that you can adjust your schedules and join us on this rescheduled date. Your participation is invaluable to us, and your efforts contribute to the betterment of our community and environment.”

“Thank you once again for your unwavering support. We look forward to seeing you on October 21st. In the meantime, please stay safe and well.”

Organizers canceled the original event planned for October 14, 2023, due to rain.