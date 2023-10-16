STEP VA Inc. Gala nets $50K, surpasses fundraising goal

STEP VA: “STEP VA Inc. brought in more than $50,000 at its 10-Year Anniversary Gala last weekend. It marks the most the organization has brought it at one time.'”

“The money raised will allow the organization to establish its own space for classroom and creative use. STEP VA has held class meetings at locations either rented from the community or loaned by local businesses and houses of worship. Still, the group has never had its own establishment.”

“The Board of Directors plans to have STEP VA in its own space before the end of 2023. Most of the ticket holders were being introduced to STEP VA for the first time at the gala, which organizers are looking to make an annual fundraising event for the local 501(c)3 non-profit.”

“Taking place at the Arbor Haven Event venue [near Fredericksburg], the ‘Boots and Diamonds’ gala celebrated the organization’s 10 year anniversary and featured the first community performance by STEP VA’s new all-abilities choir. The choir, consisting of STEP VA participants, their family members, volunteers, and staff, sang three songs. It featured several soloists throughout the performance before mingling with guests, table side, and allowing donors to meet some of the STEP VA families.”

“For more information or to donate, visit stepva.org.”