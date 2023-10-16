No overnight exit from I-95 to Route 17 through Friday morning

Updated Wednesday, October 18: “The off-ramp from Interstate 95 southbound to exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) at Route 17 and Route 17 Business in Stafford County will remain open the remainder of this week. Overnight ramp closures scheduled for Oct. 18-20 at this location have been canceled.”

Original post from VDOT: “The Interstate 95 southbound off-ramps to Route 17 at the exit 133 interchange in Stafford County will close overnight this week for work with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.”

“Starting at 11 p.m. tonight, Oct. 16, off-ramps to Route 17 Business to Falmouth and Route 17 northbound to Warrenton will close to traffic until 4 a.m. each evening this week through early Friday, Oct. 20.”

“During this time, southbound travelers seeking Route 17 will be detoured to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Route 1. Drivers are encouraged to use the most convenient alternate route depending on their destination.”

“While the 10-mile extension to Express Lanes opened in August, construction will continue through early 2024.”