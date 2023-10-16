Murder suspect charged in Stafford County slaying

Stafford Sheriff’s office: “The suspect from the Rappahannock Landing subdivision shooting is currently in the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office’s custody.”

“On October 11th, at approximately 2:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Streamview Drive in the Rappahannock Landing subdivision for multiple calls of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they located a 42-year-old Stafford man Derrick Campbell with multiple gunshot wounds. He unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

“The shooter was identified as James Allen Wright Jr, 42, of Spotsylvania.”