Capt. Tina Laguna leaving Manassas police after 29 years, headed to Alexandria

Captain Tina Laguna has served the Manassas Police Department for over 29 years. She started in 1994 working in the city’s 911 call center. Since then, she has served in every division within the department.

However, Laguna’s initial plan did not include being a police officer. “I grew up in Manassas, specifically in Georgetown South. Unfortunately, I did not have the best experience with the police,” explained Laguna.

“I had an incident at a store where I worked, and the officer who responded came back several times to ensure I was OK. Because of his ‘community policing’ activities, I learned to trust him, and that translated into me trusting other officers.”

Following that event, Laguna volunteered for a Spanish translator role at the Manassas Police Department, which later resulted in becoming a Communications Specialist. She was then re-hired for a police officer role.

“As a police officer, I could have a greater impact on my community because I never forgot how the police used to make me feel. I did not want anyone to feel devalued or afraid. I wanted people to know they had a voice and an avenue to complain if they were not treated properly.”

After Manassas hired Laguna as a police officer, she has served the community ever since.

“You have to love people to do this job, and I do. I enjoy helping people, both in the community and within my agency. Again, I want everyone to know that regardless of your circumstances, you have a voice, and you do matter,” said Laguna.

Laguna plans to continue to serve in other communities following her departure from the Manassas Department.

“My goal is to become a Chief of Police to have a greater impact. I will be going to Alexandria City [Police Department] as one of their Assistant Chiefs of Police. Alexandria PD is larger than Manassas City PD, which will provide me with opportunities for professional growth.”

With this opportunity, Laguna’s main goal is to continue improving and growing as a person and a police officer.

“We learn best when we work outside of our comfort zone. Going from Manassas City to Alexandria will require flexibility and the willingness to adapt. I am looking forward to the opportunities and the challenges,” Laguna added.

Overall, when reflecting on the division Laguna was able to serve, she admits the patrol division was her favorite.

“I have always loved getting out into the community and interacting with people. Because you never know what call will come in or where you will be needed, Patrol forces you to stay focused and be ready for the unexpected,” explains Laguna.

“There is no such thing as a ‘routine’ call. Every situation is unique, and you need to plan ahead and think about what you will do,” she added.

With many years of experience, Laguna shares her two best pieces of advice for fresh faces serving as an officer.

“Remember that someone’s bad decision does not necessarily define their character. Sometimes, people get into bad situations and do not have the best decision-making skills. Do what the law requires, but be respectful and empathetic,” Laguna said.

“Secondly, it’s not about you. Being a police officer is a privilege. Respect the position and the profession. Your badge gives you the authority to take legal action. However, it does not give you control over others. You are not better than anyone else,” she adds.