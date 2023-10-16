AWS Girls’ Tech Day continues to help girls with careers in STEAM

Press Release: “AWS Girls’ Tech Day kicked-off its series of events on September 30, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Prince William County.”

“This year, Girls’ Tech Day in Virginia broke prior year event attendance records – bringing together more than 600 middle school girls to inspire in them an interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).”

“Currently celebrating its fifth year, the program was developed in 2018 to put spotlight on the need for more girls to pursue STEAM careers.”

“It pioneered as a free, half-day learning event that combined panel discussions with trailblazing women and interactive activities to expand awareness of future career possibilities. Since then, the program has become global.”

“For this year’s series kick-off event, AWS partnered with local school districts to engage students across Northern Virginia. Highlights of this year’s event include: students learning to play tic-tac-toe using their drone piloting skills, learning how to code robots so they can pick up and deliver packages in a simulated disaster zone, and learning about the latest cloud technologies that help first responders, humanitarian agencies, and impacted communities during natural disasters.”

“In 2019 Prince William County opened the world’s first AWS Think Big Space, an educational lab that provides students, educators, and communities with hands-on technical education and cloud computing training. AWS has now funded 60 spaces globally, including at Wakefield High School in Arlington County, and J.L Simpson Middle School in Loudoun County.”