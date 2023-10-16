22-year-old dies in crash near Manassas

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation – On October 15 at 4:58PM, crash investigators responded to the area of Lake Jackson Dr and Blandsford Dr in Manassas (20111) to investigate a single vehicle crash.”

“The investigation revealed the driver of a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Lake Jackson Dr at an apparent high rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene. Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the collision. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police.”

“Identified: The deceased driver of the 2005 Honda Civic was identified as a Tommy Alexys ALVARADO, 22, of Manassas.”