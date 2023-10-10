VDOT hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound: Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Lane closures at mile markers 121-122 for milling, paving, and pavement patching.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closed at mile markers 130-132 for construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Wednesday?–?Thursday,?9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140–142. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 146-148 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open. Single lane remains closed. 10 a.m. – All lanes open except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Tuesday?–?Thursday,?9 p.m. – 10 a.m.?and Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Route 17) I-95 Southbound Off-Ramp: Tuesday – Thursday, midnight – 3 a.m. Off-ramp closure and detour. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp: Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Off-ramp narrows between the interstate and Route 1. Construction for Exit 126 off-ramp widening project.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg): Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures at mile marker 119. Maintenance at the bridge over the Po River.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for paving at several locations between mile markers 111-108.

City of Fredericksburg: Route 1 and Route 3: Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures. Travelers may encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride on Route 1 and Route 3 in the City of Fredericksburg as crews mill and pave the road and freshen lane markings. Work will be underway on Sunday through Thursday evenings, ending early Friday mornings. Work is expected to be underway through late October.

Stafford County: Route 17 (Falmouth) Park and Ride: LOT CLOSED: Resurfacing continues through Monday with the lot closed. The Park and Ride commuter lot in Falmouth on Route 17 will reopen on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Pavement marking on Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

American Legion Road: Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near I-95 overpass with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Paving. Construction for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard: Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Kellogg Mill Road: Sunday – Wednesday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging between Ramoth Church Road and Poplar Road for paving and pavement markings.

Old Courthouse Road: Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near Park and Ride commuter lots with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Truslow Road: Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near I-95 overpass with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Paving. Construction for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Stafford County and King George County: Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crew will direct alternating, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road) in Stafford and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project.

Spotsylvania County: Gordon Road Park and Ride: The Gordon Road Park and Ride commuter lot remains open for use, with section A closed for resurfacing. View a map of the lot sections. Sections B, C and D are open after the completion of resurfacing. Read the release.

Southpoint Parkway: Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive for bridge work.

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving on Southpoint Parkway between Route 208 and Route 1.

—Virginia Department of Transportation