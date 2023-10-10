Rock Hill Supervisor Candidate Howard Rudat: ‘A Government That Takes Less and Does More’

Retired Army Colonel Howard Rudat Wants Safe Communities, Better Schools, Better Economy — and Crystal Vanuch’s Seat on the Board of Stafford Supervisors.

Howard Rudat wants you to know he is ready to serve Stafford County. Specifically as the Supervisor from the Rock Hill District, in the seat currently held on the Board of Supervisors by Crystal Vanuch.

The 30-year Army veteran and small business owner prides himself on his leadership experience and personal integrity and draws from his legacy of decades of public service in presenting himself as the candidate best suited to lead Rock Hill into the future. He firmly presents a campaign platform based on three main issues of concern that are personal but apply to every citizen residing in the county: “My priorities are safer communities, better schools, and a vibrant economy,” he says.

“Stafford needs safe communities for all its residents with first responders that are trained, equipped, staffed and ready to protect each of us. We need an education system that is funded to allow our educators to focus on our children’s growth in a modern, healthy, and safe environment.”

You can see his platform in detail at his website here.

“I am ready to serve Stafford,” he says. “Our residents deserve entertainment, restaurants, and other quality of life amenities so they can make memories in Stafford. Residents need a government that takes less and does more.”

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

Watch an X video of his campaign statement.