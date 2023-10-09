Experience the 51st Annual Festival of Leaves on October 13-14!

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the beauty of autumn and experience the charm of a small-town?

Look no further than the 51st Annual Festival of Leaves in Historic Front Royal! This highly anticipated event, brought to you by the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, promises to be one of the largest in the Valley.



The Festival of Leaves would like to invite everyone to enjoy the magic of small-town living and the breathtaking scenery of the Shenandoah National Forest. Families and individuals seeking a day getaway will be captivated by the autumnal beauty showcased throughout the festival.



Here’s what you need to know about the Festival of Leaves:

Date: October 13-14

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free to the public

Prepare for an exciting day as you explore the offerings of over 180 vendors, crafters, and artisans. This year, we added a Kids’ Zone featuring 2 bounce houses, face painting, an art center, and games for the entire family. Delight your taste buds with delicious treats from 15 food trucks, and enjoy your favorite beverages at the Beer/Wine/Mead Garden.

The festival will be alive with the sounds of 11 live music acts performing on three stages throughout the day. Let the music guide you as you stroll through the historic district, home to over 50 unique shops, eateries, galleries, and museums. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover hidden gems and support local businesses.

Bring your family and friends for a day of fun, entertainment, and celebration of small-town living.



For more information, check out the Festival of Leaves Facebook page.

Mark your calendar and get ready to experience the magic of autumn!