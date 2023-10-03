Youth For Tomorrow’s 38th Annual Country Fair is Coming This Saturday, October 7!

It’s time for fall family fun at its finest!

Join us for Virginia’s favorite award-winning festival on Saturday, October 7 on the Youth For Tomorrow campus in Bristow! Don’t miss the 38th annual Country Fair and Auctions, presented by Toyota.

Enjoy more than seventy-five rides, games, live music from 2 bands, pony rides, a petting zoo, FMX motorbike stunt shows, and more all FREE with your admission ticket! Don’t miss the opening ceremonies, featuring a dramatic paratrooper landing in the midway at noon, the U.S. Army color guard and a special delivery to YFT’s founder, Coach Joe Gibbs in the live auction. You could win a Top Gun fighter pilot experience, luxury vacations, and more! Stop by the military and first responders display, fuel up with delicious food from Paisanos, Chuys, and a whole lot more!

Purchase your tickets today! “Early bird” advance tickets are available until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 6 at a discount rate of $12.50 per person (ages 3 to adult). Tickets are available at the gate on event day for $15 per person (ages 3 to adult). Kids under 3 are FREE. Kids ride and play for FREE all day with their admission ticket.

Purchase tickets today!

Check out what’s available in this year’s silent auction at the link below by going to the Silent Auction tab! Bidding begins this Wednesday October 4 at 10 a.m.!

2023 Silent Auction!

All proceeds support the mission of Youth For Tomorrow in caring for our community’s children and families in crisis.