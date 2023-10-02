Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound: Ladysmith Safety Rest Area Monday and Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The I-95 Northbound Ladysmith Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center will be closed during daytime hours on Monday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 5. The temporary closure is required so crews can safely maneuver equipment and materials along the on- and off-ramps to resurface them and smooth the travel surface. Additional resurfacing work will be underway at this rest area between Monday, Oct. 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 10, but the rest area will remain open at all other times. Parking spaces will be temporarily reduced at times while this maintenance work is underway. Signs will guide travelers to open parking areas at the rest area.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Lane closures at mile markers 121-122 for milling, paving, and pavement patching.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Two lanes closed at mile markers 132-133 for overhead sign installation work for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Monday – Thursday, midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals between mile markers 130-131 for overhead sign installation for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Exit 133 (Route 17) I-95 Northbound On-Ramp: Monday – Friday, midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops at on-ramp from Route 17 to I-95 northbound.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday?– Thursday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.?Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday?- Thursday,?9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 134–136 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday?–?Thursday,?9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140–142. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 146-148 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open. Single lane remains closed. 10 a.m. – All lanes open except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Monday?–?Thursday,?9 p.m. – 10 a.m.?and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Route 17) I-95 Southbound Off-Ramp: Monday – Friday, midnight – 3 a.m. Off-ramp closure and detour. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3): Local Travel Lanes Sunday –?Monday, 9 p.m. –?4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures. Pavement marking in the local lanes of the Rappahannock River bridge.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3): Through Travel Lanes: Sunday?–?Thursday,?9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 131-130 in the through travel lanes. Overhead sign installation for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp: Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Off-ramp narrows between the interstate and Route 1. Construction for Exit 126 off-ramp widening project.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for paving at several locations between mile markers 111-108.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County: Route 1 at Falmouth Bridge: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 over the Rappahannock River at Falmouth Bridge for a scheduled bridge inspection. Crews may be working along the northbound or southbound lanes at the bridge.

City of Fredericksburg: Route 1 and Route 3: Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures. Travelers may encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride on Route 1 and Route 3 in the City of Fredericksburg as crews mill and pave the road and freshen lane markings. Work will be underway on Sunday through Thursday evenings, ending early Friday mornings. Work is expected to be underway through late October.

Stafford County

Route 17 Northbound: Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure between Olde Forge Drive and the I-95 interchange for construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 17 (Falmouth) Park and Ride: LOT CLOSED: Resurfacing continues this week in the Park and Ride commuter lot in Falmouth on Route 17. The lot remains closed.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Pavement marking on Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Old Courthouse Road: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure near Park and Ride commuter lots with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Route 651 (Kellogs Mill Road): Sunday – Wednesday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging between Ramoth Church Road and Poplar Road for paving and pavement markings.

Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Stafford County and King George County

Stafford County and King George County Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crew will direct alternating, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road)in Stafford and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound for road construction between Market Street and Bakers Lane. Construction for an intersection improvement project.

Gordon Road Park and Ride: The Gordon Road Park and Ride commuter lot remains open for use, with sections B, C and D closed for resurfacing. View a map of the lot sections. On Thursday, Oct. 5, crews will close section A to begin resurfacing and will reopen sections B, C, and D for parking. Read the release.

Massaponax Church Road: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Summit Crossing Road and Flippo Drive. Crews will be gathering soil samples.

Mine Road and Benchmark Road Intersection: ROAD CLOSURE: Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, the intersection of Mine Road and Benchmark Road will be closed to through traffic for a utility repair project under permit. Signs will guide motorists along the detour route. Intersection closed through Friday, Oct. 13.

Southpoint Parkway: Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Lane closures for paving between a quarter-mile north of Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road).

—Virginia Department of Transportation