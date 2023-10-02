OWL VFD plans open house Saturday, October 14

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department: “OWL VFD Open House event is scheduled for Saturday, October 14th from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Fire Station 14 (12400 Hedges Run Drive, Woodbridge). OWL VFD welcomes the community to visit the station.

OWL VFD President Dave Williams shared, “This event is a traditional favorite for OWL VFD to host. The community is invited to visit “our house” to see fire and rescue apparatus up close, talk with firefighters and EMTs, and enjoy refreshments provided by the OWL VFD Auxiliary.”

Sparky the Fire Dog will also be hanging out. At approximately 2:00 p.m., OWL VFD members and Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue personnel will demonstrate a vehicle extrication.

OWL VFD Department Chief Wayne Haight explained, “The demonstration is one of the highlights of our Open House event. We’ll have a team of technical rescue firefighters who will show the audience how they use various tools to remove an entrapped patient from a car.”

OWL VFD has proudly served the community for over 85 years. To learn more, join or donate, visit www.owlvfd.org