21-year-old charged in sex assault of child

Prince William Police Department: “Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On September 25, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred near the 10500 block of Stonehouse Drive in Manassas on September 20, was arrested. The accused, identified as Leroy Diaz MOTEN, was located and taken into custody by Manassas City police. Arrested on September 25: [No Photo Available] Leroy Diaz MOTEN, 48, of No Fixed Address. Charged with robbery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On September 20 at 5:09 a.m., officers responded to the area near the 10500 block of Stonehouse Drive in Manassas to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 38-year-old female, engaged in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, identified as the accused. At some point, the altercation escalated when the accused grabbed the victim’s purse from her hand before fleeing the area. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Leroy Diaz MOTEN. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related *ARREST – On September 26, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 8600 block of Walcott Court in Manassas on September 25, was arrested. The accused, identified as Prashant DHUNGANA, was taken into custody without incident. Arrested on September 26: Prashant DHUNGANA, 35, of the 8600 block of Walcott Court in Manassas. Charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On September 25 at 9:52 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8600 block of Walcott Court in Manassas to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 53-year-old man, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim in the head with an unknown object before fleeing the home. Another family member ran to a neighboring home where police were contacted. Responding officers provided first aid to the victim who was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Prashant DHUNGANA. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Commercial Burglaries – On September 26 at 8:06 a.m., officers responded to the Prince William Commons shopping center, located in the 13800 block of Hedgewood Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed between 11:56 p.m. on September 25 and 2:07 a.m. September 26, an unknown man was seen on video surveillance forcing entry into two separate businesses, Master Salons and Fresh Life Café, through the front doors which were found damaged at both locations. Officers also determined the suspect gained entry into a third store, The Popcorn Bag, that was connected to Master Salons. An undisclosed amount of money, a safe, and a tip jar were reported missing. The investigation continues as officers attempt to identify the suspect. Suspect Description: A black male, approximately 6’0, between 170-190lbs. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a white logo, a blue surgical

style mask, white gloves, black jogger-style sweatpants, and black sneakers with white soles.”

“Sexual Assault Investigation – On September 16, detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Manassas area of Prince William County between May 2018 and May 2020. The investigation revealed the victim, who was between 6 and 8 years of age during the above timeframe, was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as the accused. The victim recently reported the incidents prompting the investigation. Following the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, who was between 15-17 years of age at the time of the offense. On September 16, the accused was arrested. Arrested on September 16: [Juvenile at the time of the offense] A now 21-year-old man of Woodbridge. Charged with aggravated sexual battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding | Assault & Battery – On September 25 at 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Wawa located at 9471 Liberia Avenue in Manassas to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 57-year-old man, was grazed by a vehicle while walking in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as the accused, then confronted the victim which led to a physical altercation. The accused struck the victim before the parties eventually separated. The accused left the business before the officers arrived in the area. While investigating the incident, officers located the accused and took him into custody without incident. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ruben Haniel ALMONACID ASCHIERI, was arrested. Arrested on September 25: Ruben Haniel ALMONACID ASCHIERI, 50, of 10026 Moore Drive in Manassas. Charged with attempted malicious wounding and assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 26 at 5:50 a.m., the accused was in police custody at the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center located at 8700 Sudley Road in Manassas when he began to actively resist. While attempting to re-secure the accused, he headbutted an officer. Eventually, the accused was re-secured without further incident. The officer received treatment for a minor injury. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Joseph ASAMOAH, was charged. Charged on September 26: [No Photo Available]

Joseph ASAMOAH, 22, of 8724 Lords View Loop in Gainesville. Charged with assault & battery on LEO. Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Hospitalized.”