Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

I-95 Northbound: Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Extended lane closure. Single northbound lane closure at mile marker 119, near the Po River bridge, for erosion repair. This lane will be closed 24 hrs. a day. Read the release.

Exit 130 (Route 3) and Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures at mile markers 130-131 with full traffic stops for work on overhead sign foundations as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals and 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open.

Exit 133 (Route 17): Tuesday – Friday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Ramp closures. I-95 northbound exit 133 on- and off-ramps to Route 17/Route 17 Business will close nightly through early Friday, Sept. 29. During this time, northbound travelers seeking Route 17 will be detoured to continue traveling to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway). Ramp closures are needed to open the I-95 northbound overpass as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. The new bridge over Route 17 will open early Wednesday, Sept. 27. Read the news release here.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday?–?Thursday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.?and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Monday?–?Wednesday,?9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 137–138 to install guardrail as part of 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday?–?Thursday,?9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140–142. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 146-148 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals and 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open. Single lane remains closed. and 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open (except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m.).

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure in the same area.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Monday – Wednesday, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140-138 for work with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Tuesday – Wednesday, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 139-137 to install guardrail for construction of 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Monday?–?Thursday,?9 p.m. – 10 a.m.?and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 130 (Route 3): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures at multiple points between interchanges. Paving activities at mile markers 111-108.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 98 (Doswell) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile work zone with single lane closures at various overhead signs between mile marker 99 in Hanover County to mile marker 112 in Caroline County.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile work zone with single lane closures at various overhead signs between mile marker 117 in Spotsylvania County to mile marker 132 for safety inspections.

City of Fredericksburg: Route 3 Westbound: Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile work zone with single lane closures on Route 3 westbound between Carl D. Silver Parkway and Mahone Street for overhead sign safety inspections.

Route 1 and Route 3: Wednesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Travelers will encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride on Route 1 and Route 3 in the City of Fredericksburg as crews resurface the road and freshen lane markings. Sunday through Thursday evenings, ending early Friday morning.

Stafford County: Route 1: Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Utility work. Single lane closure between Blackjack Road and Centreport Parkway.

Route 3 Eastbound: 24/7, Right lane closed between Express Drive and Leornard Road for Stafford County waterline project.

Route 17 Northbound: Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for bridge work construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. The new bridge over Route 17 will open early Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Route 17 Southbound: Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for bridge work construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. Starting early Wednesday, Sept. 27, southbound travelers will enter I-95 northbound from Route 17 using the free-flowing loop ramp. Read the news release here.

Route 17 (Falmouth) Park and Ride: Resurfacing will begin on Monday, Sept. 25, at the Park and Ride commuter lot in Falmouth on Route 17. The lot will be closed for 15 consecutive days starting Sept. 25, weather permitting. Read the release here.

Route 218: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Flagging operation on Route 218 near Winterberry Drive for guardrail work.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Paving on Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Travelers will encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride in milled areas. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Old Courthouse Road: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near Park and Ride commuter lots with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Route 651 (Kellogs Mill Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging between Ramoth Church Road and Poplar Road for paving and pavement markings.

Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Stafford County and King George County: Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crew will direct alternating, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road)in Stafford and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Utility work. Single lane closure between Massaponax Church Road and Southpoint Parkway.

Route 1: Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound for road construction between Market Street and Bakers Lane. Construction for an intersection improvement project.

Market Street: Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Market Street between Route 1 and Spotsylvania Avenue. Construction for an intersection improvement project.

Gordon Road Park and Ride: Due to the size of the Gordon Road Park and Ride lot, resurfacing work will be accomplished in sections. The lot will always remain open for parking with a reduced number of spaces. Crews will finish B, C and D before moving to A. Click here to view the map of the lot sections. On Thursday, crews will close section A to begin resurfacing and open lots B, C, and D for parking. Read the release.

—Virginia Department of Transportation