Stafford nabs Red Roof Inn runner

Stafford County’s Sheriff Department: “A wanted Stafford man was arrested after a foot pursuit along Garrisonville Road yesterday afternoon. On September 21st at 4:09 p.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 153 Garrisonville Road for a suspicious person call.”

“Based on the face tattoos, deputies believed the suspicious person could be Dorian Murphy, 25, who was wanted in both Stafford and Alexandria. Sergeant R.K. Pinkard pulled into the motel parking lot and saw Murphy dart into the wood line. A perimeter was quickly established and K-9 began a track. Deputy S.C. Martin, fresh off his apprehension of a fleeing suspect at the Courthouse, witnessed Murphy running in the area of the Aldi and the net began to close in.”

“Captain B.W. Worcester and Deputy S.M. Craig located Murphy as he ran behind the businesses and he was taken into custody. Deputy X.D. Bates responded and took custody of Murphy for transport to the magistrate. Murphy was very complimentary of Deputy Martin’s ability to maneuver his Sheriff’s Office Harley Davidson during the incident.”

“Murphy was served the failure to appear warrant from Alexandria and the failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance warrants from Stafford. He was additionally charged with fleeing from law enforcement and trespass for being on the Walmart property during the foot pursuit. The magistrate ordered a $3,500 bond and Murphy was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.”