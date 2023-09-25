Don Jose’s Kitchen opens in Manassas

Manassas Economic Development Department: “This family-owned and operated restaurant brings Chef Jose’s Hispanic and American-inspired cuisine to life. Don Jose’s Kitchen is owned by husband and wife Jose and Maribel Tenas; the team also includes their three adult children, Yasmin, Mari, and Erik.”

“Some of their Guatemalan specialties include Churrasco (grilled beef) and Garnachas Artesanales (small, thick masa tortillas filled with marinated meat and various toppings).”

“They have a private dining area that seats up to 40 people with advance reservations. The space is free of charge when dining at Don Jose’s. From Chef Jose’s family to yours, guests will enjoy a range of dishes.”

“Please join us in welcoming Don Jose’s Kitchen to the City of Manassas, located at the Shops at Signal Hill, 9676 Liberia Avenue.”