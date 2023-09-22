UVA Health awards grants to local non-profit organizations

Press Release: “UVA Health announced the allocation of nearly $200,000 in grant funding to support 26 local non-profit organizations in the Northern Virginia and Culpeper regions who support our communities’ populations, strive to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion, and address the pipeline for healthcare workforce development.”
“The recipients are charitable organizations that have demonstrated commitment to addressing the community needs identified in the UVA Health Community Health Needs Assessment Study (CHNA) 2022-2024 health needs assessment. The focus areas included mental health/behavioral health, substance use, and chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.”
Organizations who have received grants from this recent grant cycle include:
- Northern Virginia Grant Cycle Partners
- BEACON for English Language and Literacy
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington
- Brain Injury Services
- CASA Children’s Intervention Services, Inc.
- CFH, Inc.
- Future Kings, Inc
- HireGround
- Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William County
- NAMI Prince William
- Northern Virginia Family Service
- Postpartum Support Virginia
- Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center
- Serve Our Willing Warriors
- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church – Crossroads Connection
- The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT Inc.
- Youth for Tomorrow New Life Center, Inc.
Culpeper Grant Cycle Partners:
- Aging Together Corporation
- Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Department
- Culpeper Food Closet
- Hero’s Bridge
- Hospice of the Piedmont
- Living the Dream Foundation
- Madison Free Clinic
- Mental Health Association of Fauquier County
- People Incorporated of Virginia CASA
- The Arc of North Central Virginia, Inc.
More information about UVA Health can be found online.