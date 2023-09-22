UVA Health awards grants to local non-profit organizations

Press Release: “UVA Health announced the allocation of nearly $200,000 in grant funding to support 26 local non-profit organizations in the Northern Virginia and Culpeper regions who support our communities’ populations, strive to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion, and address the pipeline for healthcare workforce development.”

“The recipients are charitable organizations that have demonstrated commitment to addressing the community needs identified in the UVA Health Community Health Needs Assessment Study (CHNA) 2022-2024 health needs assessment. The focus areas included mental health/behavioral health, substance use, and chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.”

Organizations who have received grants from this recent grant cycle include:

Northern Virginia Grant Cycle Partners

BEACON for English Language and Literacy

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington

Brain Injury Services

CASA Children’s Intervention Services, Inc.

CFH, Inc.

Future Kings, Inc

HireGround

Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William County

NAMI Prince William

Northern Virginia Family Service

Postpartum Support Virginia

Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center

Serve Our Willing Warriors

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church – Crossroads Connection

The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT Inc.

Youth for Tomorrow New Life Center, Inc.

Culpeper Grant Cycle Partners:

Aging Together Corporation

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Department

Culpeper Food Closet

Hero’s Bridge

Hospice of the Piedmont

Living the Dream Foundation

Madison Free Clinic

Mental Health Association of Fauquier County

People Incorporated of Virginia CASA

The Arc of North Central Virginia, Inc.

More information about UVA Health can be found online.