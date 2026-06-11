Strong Thunderstorms Possible Amid Heat Wave

“Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible today and Friday amid a hot, humid, and unstable atmosphere,” the National Weather Service reported. “Heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated hail are possible during the afternoon & evening hours. Additionally, heat indices of 100º to 105º F are possible.”

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 96 and heat index values as high as 101, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Friday brings likely showers and thunderstorms with a high near 97 and heat index up to 103, before drier conditions return Saturday with a high near 90.

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