Police arrest another suspect in 2021 Coverstone robbery

Prince William Police Department: “Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On September 14, 2023, an additional suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 10900 block of Coverstone Drive in Manassas on October 22, 2021, was arrested. Three juvenile suspects, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, a 16-year-old male juvenile and a 15-year-old female juvenile, were previously taken into custody in November 2021. The latest suspect, identified as Jonathon Edwin HERNANDEZ, was arrested without incident. A fourth suspect who was a 17-year-old male juvenile at the time of the offense is still being sought in connection to the investigation. Arrested on September 14, 2023:

Jonathon Edwin HERNANDEZ, 20, of 7660 Cass Place in Manassas. Charged with robbery and assault by mob. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On October 22 at 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 10900 block of Coverstone Drive in Manassas to investigate a robbery. The victim, an 18-year-old man, reported to police that he was in the area of Aaron Lane and Halterpath Trail to meet an acquaintance when a group of unknown individuals approached him. A verbal altercation ensued before the victim attempted to flee on foot. The suspects chased the victim to the above area where they struck and kicked the victim before taking his property. Eventually the victim was able to separate from suspects and flagged down a passing motorist who drove him out of the area. The victim reported minor injuries. No additional suspect descriptions are available at this time.”

“Malicious Wounding – On September 20 at 10:59 p.m., officers responded to the Potomac Ridge Apartments located in the 2800 block of Woodmark Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed, the victim, a 26-year-old man, and two male acquaintances were involved in a verbal altercation inside an apartment which continued in the parking lot where one of the parties retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds which ricocheted and struck the victim to the lower body. Both men fled the parking

lot in a vehicle driven by a female acquaintance. Officers provided first aid to the victim who was flown to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for all three suspects, identified below. Attempts to locate the suspects have been unsuccessful. Wanted: Emmanuel BOATENG, 34, of the 100 block of Executive Close in Stafford. Described as a black male, approximately 5’11, 200lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Haley Shron

JACKSON, 36, of the 2800 block of Woodmark Drive in Woodbridge. Described as a black female, approximately 5’7, 210lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Gideon OWUSU Jr., 29, of the 16800 block of Flotilla Way in Woodbridge. Described as a black male, approximately 5’11, 220lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Both wanted for accessory after the fact.”

“Armed Robbery – On September 20 at 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General located at 13215 Occoquan Road in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed two masked men entered the store where one of the men brandished a firearm at the service counter and demanded money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a dark-colored four door sedan. Minor injuries were reported. The suspects were described as a black male wearing a blue/green bandana head wrap, a black face mask, a black/white ADIDAS sweatshirt, black jeans, white gloves, and black shoes; and an unknown race male wearing a black ski-style mask, a navy-colored sweatshirt, black pants, white gloves, black shoes, and carrying a grey backpack.”

“Armed Robbery – On September 21 at 12:22 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 39-year-old man, was walking in the above area when he was approached by three unknown men. During the encounter, the suspects took the victim’s phone and wallet. At one point, one of the suspects brandished a knife and cut the victim before the suspects fled the area. The victim went to a nearby business where police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. The suspects were described as black males, one wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, one wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and the third wearing a white tank top and black shorts.”

“Residential Burglary – On September 20 at 11:51 a.m., officers responded to investigate a burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 18500 block of Triangle Street in Triangle

between 5:00 p.m. on August 30 and 11:00 a.m. on September 20. The investigation revealed entry was made into the home was made through a rear basement window which was found damaged. Multiple air

conditioning units were reported missing.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On September 20 at 3:13 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4800 block of Sudley Road in Catharpin to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 48-year-old man, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim before retrieving a knife and cutting the victim on his hand. The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. The victim was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ana Elsa OTERO ALAS, was arrested. Arrested on September 20: Ana Elsa OTERO ALAS, 32, of the 4800 block of Sudley Road in Catharpin. Charged with malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $1,500 Secured Bond.”