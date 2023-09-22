Ophelia to bring drenching rain, wind to our region

National Weather Service: “While dry and seasonable conditions continue this afternoon, heavy rain, gusty winds, and tidal flooding are forecast to impact the area this weekend.”

More on Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 58. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 65. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 9 mph.