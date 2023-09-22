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Ophelia to bring drenching rain, wind to our region

By Uriah Kiser
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National Weather Service: “While dry and seasonable conditions continue this afternoon, heavy rain, gusty winds, and tidal flooding are forecast to impact the area this weekend.”

More on Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 58. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 65. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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