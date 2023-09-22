Falmouth park and ride commuter lot to begin resurfacing

Virginia Department of Transportation: “Resurfacing will begin on Monday, Sept. 25, at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Park and Ride commuter lot in Falmouth on Route 17 in Stafford County.”

“The lot will be closed for 15 consecutive days starting Sept. 25, weather permitting. This work is part of a $2.9 million maintenance project underway to resurface five Park and Ride lots in the Fredericksburg region and provide a smoother travel surface with fresh lane markings.”

“Resurfacing has finished in the Carmel Church lot in Caroline County and the Old Salem Church Road lot in Spotsylvania County. The lots are now open.”

“Work continues in the Mine Road lot in Stafford County, which remains closed. Work continues in lots B, C, and D in the Gordon Road lot in Spotsylvania County and lot A remains open for parking. View the Gordon Road lot map here.”

“Message boards are being posted in the affected lots to notify users ahead of time. Updated schedule information will also be posted online on the project page. Alternate commuter parking locations can be found using VDOT’s interactive Park and Ride location map. The project contractor is Superior Paving.”

“Additional Park and Ride Improvements: A separate $350,000 project is making spot concrete repairs in Fredericksburg area Park and Ride lots to damaged curbs and sidewalk panels. All ramps will also be made accessible.”

Planning efforts are also underway to identify and replace bus shelters and bicycle racks as needed in area Park and Ride lots.

“GWRideConnect: GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area, part of the George Washington Regional Commission.”