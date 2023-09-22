News

DUI driver strikes sheriff’s volunteer

By Uriah Kiser


Stafford Sheriff’s Office: “One of our Traffic Safety Volunteers was struck just after midnight by a repeat DUI driver. Luckily, no serious injuries were sustained, and the 52-year-old suspect is behind bars for felony charges.”

“On September 21st at approximately 12:06 a.m. a Traffic Safety Volunteer was directing traffic in the area of Garrisonville Road and Keystone Drive as a paving vehicle was conducting their work. The Traffic Safety Volunteer had his marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle’s emergency lights on and he was wearing a reflective vest. Despite this, the suspect vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, drove through the intersection and struck the Traffic Safety Volunteer before continuing on.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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