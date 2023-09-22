DUI driver strikes sheriff’s volunteer



Stafford Sheriff’s Office: “One of our Traffic Safety Volunteers was struck just after midnight by a repeat DUI driver. Luckily, no serious injuries were sustained, and the 52-year-old suspect is behind bars for felony charges.”

“On September 21st at approximately 12:06 a.m. a Traffic Safety Volunteer was directing traffic in the area of Garrisonville Road and Keystone Drive as a paving vehicle was conducting their work. The Traffic Safety Volunteer had his marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle’s emergency lights on and he was wearing a reflective vest. Despite this, the suspect vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, drove through the intersection and struck the Traffic Safety Volunteer before continuing on.”