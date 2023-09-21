Prince William

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson calls for investigation of former supervisor for corruption tied to data centers

By Uriah Kiser
Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson

Prince William Times: “Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson on Tuesday held a press conference calling for Pete Candland, her former board colleague, to be investigated for public corruption.”

“Lawson, a Republican who is running for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in the upcoming Nov. 7 election, shared emails Candland exchanged with a local data center developer to offer his services as a former elected official to help companies “navigate their projects” through Prince William County’s land-use approval process.”

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