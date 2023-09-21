North Stafford High School teacher honored as region’s best

Northern Virginia Magazine: “Jennifer McCall has been selected as the Northern Virginia Magazine 2023 Teacher of the Year. This North Stafford High School math teacher has made it her mission to help at-risk students graduate.”

“‘Quitting is not an option,’ McCall said when interviewed as one of 10 finalists for the award that recognizes extraordinary educators. ‘My goal, and pride, is to watch my students walk across the stage and graduate.’ Northern Virginia Magazine will award McCall $10,000 in appreciation of her dedication to her students.”

“North Stafford High School will present McCall with the award during a 1 p.m. pep rally on Friday, September 22. Northern Virginia Magazine’s publisher Darin Baird will speak at the event, as well as 28th District Delegate Tara Durant and Dr. Pete Kelly, Dean of the College of Education at the University of Mary Washington.”

“Media are welcome to attend the event at the school at 839 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. Please notify the magazine of your attendance by 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, to be added to the security list. This event may be rescheduled if there is bad weather.”

“Students, parents, and educators nominated teachers from across Northern Virginia. Teachers, though, were not allowed to nominate themselves. A panel of 12 judges selected McCall, including Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera and Northern Virginia Community College President Anne Kress.”