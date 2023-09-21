Housing nonprofit relocates HQ to Manassas area

Press Release: “CFH [Catholics for Housing], a 44-year-old Northern Virginia housing nonprofit, has moved to 7702 Donegan Drive at the Sudley North Business Center [near] Manassas from their long-time office in Dumfries.”

“Their continued expansion of services and the opportunity to be closer to the East End Mobile Home Park property they rescued and manage spurred the move.”

“CFH operates solely through grants and donations and is currently planning for its only annual fundraising event, the 6th Annual CFH 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing. The 5k run/walk and the group’s first cornhole toss competition will be held at Occoquan Regional Park at 9:00 a.m. on October 8, with a virtual 5k open October 8-22.”

“All are welcome, including wheelchair participants, and the cornhole toss is open to anyone who wishes to participate whether they take part in the 5k or not. More information and a link to registration can be found on the CFH website at cfhva.org.”

“This annual event is held in honor of the late Father Gerard Creedon, who inspired a group of his parishioners to establish CFH in 1979 to serve a variety of community housing needs and guided CFH to seek out ways to assist the community until his passing in 2017.”

“In 2018, CFH purchased the East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas to save it from impending condemnation, adding improvements and amenities and bringing programs for children and families. CFH conducts a variety

of programs related to food assistance, first-time homeownership, food distribution, affordable rentals, security deposit help, and emergency assistance for at-risk seniors.”