Woodbridge shooting is 19th homicide of 2023 in Prince William County

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation – On September 16 at 7:19PM, officers responded to the Summerland Heights Apartments located in the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 43-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated on the patio area of a ground level apartment. During the encounter, the accused shot the victim before returning to his own separate apartment in the same building. Responding officers provided first aid to the victim who was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The accused was located at his apartment by officers and detained without incident. Both parties were known to one another. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Malcom Andre MONTS, was arrested.”

Arrested on September 16:

Malcom Andre MONTS, 25, of 1861 Gableridge Turn, #402, in Woodbridge

Charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Kareem Rasheen Tyrone HARRIS, 43, of Woodbridge

This is the county’s 19th homicide in 2023. Last year, the county saw 22 homicides.