U.S. Postal Service won’t charge extra for Christmas delivery

U.S. Postal Service: “The Postal Service also announced it will not levy any additional surcharges for customers this holiday season, offering increased predictability in pricing for customers. There will be no additional fees for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery or for minimum volumes. USPS will continue to be the most affordable way to mail and ship this holiday season.”

“Key Investments Ahead of 2023 Peak Season…Specifically, key Delivering for America investments in the Postal Service’s workforce, package processing, and delivery operations ahead of the 2023 peak holiday season include:”