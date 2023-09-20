U.S. Postal Service won’t charge extra for Christmas delivery

U.S. Postal Service: “The Postal Service also announced it will not levy any additional surcharges for customers this holiday season, offering increased predictability in pricing for customers. There will be no additional fees for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery or for minimum volumes. USPS will continue to be the most affordable way to mail and ship this holiday season.”
“Key Investments Ahead of 2023 Peak Season…Specifically, key Delivering for America investments in the Postal Service’s workforce, package processing, and delivery operations ahead of the 2023 peak holiday season include:”
- Hiring 10,000 Season Employees: The Postal Service has focused on its Delivering for America initiative to stabilize its workforce – converting over 150,000 pre-career workers into career positions since October 2020. Due to this success, USPS anticipates the need to hire only an additional 10,000 seasonal employees.
- Utilizing 348 New Package Sorting Machines: These new machines are strategic investments in local community postal infrastructure enabling postal workers to sort and process packages of all sizes more quickly and reliably. To date, the Postal Service has installed 348 new package processing machines across the nation since the beginning of 2021. This includes 100 new sorting machines since last peak season. USPS will install an additional 47 new machines ahead of this holiday season. This is part of the organization’s $40 billion investment in new technology and facilities under Delivering for America.