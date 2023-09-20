Propane grill injures 2 adults, sparks blaze at 2 homes

Prince William Fire and Rescue: “[On Monday, September 18, 2023, at 5:36 p.m., units were dispatched to the 13400 block of Grouserun Lane (Bristow) for a report of a townhouse on fire. Crews arrived with fire showing from the rear of the structure and spreading to another home. The fire was quickly brought under control. Both homes sustained minor damage.”

“A total of two (2) townhomes were damaged. The Building Official declared one of the homes to be unsafe to occupy displacing two (2) adults temporarily. An adult female occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported and then released from a regional medical facility. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated, and the occupant sustained the injuries while working on the propane grill.”