Prince William Real Estate listings decline substantially

Prince William Association of Realtors: “Bright MLS, Smartcharts, a leader in real estate data and insights, has unveiled its August 2023 market report, delivering a comprehensive overview of the local real estate landscape. This report delves into key trends that have shaped the market throughout this period.”

“Key findings from the report indicate significant shifts in various real estate metrics compared to the previous year. Notable data points for August 2023 include a substantial 37.02% decline in new listings, with only 529 new listings recorded, as opposed to 840 in August 2022.”