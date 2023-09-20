Overnight ramp closures continue on I-95 North Route 17 near Fredericksburg

Virginia Department of Transportation: “Overnight I-95 northbound ramp closures are scheduled for several evenings next week at exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford County.”

“Closures are needed after midnight for construction activities on two projects, the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.”

“During the ramp closures, northbound I-95 motorists are advised to use the most convenient alternate interchange at exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg or exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) and Route 1 to reach their destination.”

“I-95 Northbound Off-Ramp: The off-ramp from I-95 northbound to Route 17 and Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) at exit 133 will close overnight from midnight – 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 22.”

“Route 17 On-Ramp to I-95 Northbound: The on-ramp from Route 17 and Route 17 Business to I-95 northbound will be closed from midnight – 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 20.”

“Motorists should also stay alert for overnight lane closures on Route 17 and Route 17 Business near the I-95 interchange on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 17, through the morning of Friday, Sept. 22. Single lane closures are scheduled northbound between 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and southbound between 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.”

“Check 511Virginia.org for real-time updates on ramp closures and lane closures for this work zone and for traffic conditions. Visit Improve95.org to learn more about I-95 projects in the Fredericksburg area.”

More road work information from VDOT:

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open.

Single lane remains closed. 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open (except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m.)

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. southbound. Single lane closure at mile markers 139-140. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday?–?Thursday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.?and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 134-136. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures at multiple points between interchanges. Paving activities at mile markers 111-108.

I-95 Northbound: Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Extended lane closure. Single northbound lane closure at mile marker 119, near the Po River bridge, for erosion repair. This lane will be closed 24 hrs. a day. Read the release.

Exit 130 (Route 3) and Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 130-131 and Monday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. lane closures at mile markers 130-131 for work on overhead sign foundations. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open. Single lane remains closed.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Monday – Friday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Ramp closure. I-95 northbound exit 133 off-ramp to Route 17/Route 17 Business will close nightly through Friday, Sept. 22. During this time, northbound travelers seeking Route 17 northbound or Route 17 Business will be detoured to continue traveling to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway). Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Tuesday – Wednesday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Ramp closure. The on-ramp to I-95 northbound from Route 17 and Route 17 Business will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 20, from midnight until 3 a.m. During this time, northbound travelers seeking access to I-95 northbound will be detoured to travel on Route 1 to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway). Construction for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday?–?Thursday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.?and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 134-136. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Monday?–?Thursday,?9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140–142. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 146-148 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open. Single lane remains closed., 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open (except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m.)

Stafford County: Route 17 Northbound Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for bridge work construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Paving on Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Travelers will encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride in milled areas. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Old Courthouse Road Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near Park and Ride commuter lots with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

American Legion Road Overpass/Route 628 (Ramoth Church Road) Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging between Bowers Lane and Ellison Court for paving. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Route 652 (Truslow Road) Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. –2 p.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging between Samuels Lane and Beagle Road for paving. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Hospital Center Boulevard Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Old Courthouse Road. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Mine Road Park and Ride CLOSED. This Park and Ride commuter lot will remain closed this week for a resurfacing project underway. Read the release.

Pavement Markings Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for pavement marking work on Route 3 at Route 606 (Ferry Road) and Cool Springs Road).

Stafford County and King George County

Stafford County and King George County Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road) Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crew will direct alternating, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road)in Stafford and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1 Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound for road construction between Market Street and Bakers Lane. Construction for an intersection improvement project.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Right eastbound lane closure for shoulder work between Route 1 and Dan Bell Lane.

Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway) Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Southpoint Parkway between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive as part of a widening project.

Market Street: Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Market Street between Route 1 and Spotsylvania Avenue. Construction for an intersection improvement project.

Gordon Road Park and Ride: Starting Monday, Sept. 18 resurfacing project will begin. Due to the size of the Gordon Road Park and Ride lot, resurfacing work will be accomplished in sections. The lot will always remain open for parking with a reduced number of spaces. Click here to view the map of the lot sections. On Monday, crews will close sections B, C, and D to begin resurfacing, then once complete these sections will reopen for parking, and lot A will close for resurfacing. Read the release.

Old Salem Church Road Park and Ride CLOSED. This Park and Ride commuter lot will remain closed this week for a resurfacing project underway. Read the release.

Pavement Markings: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile single lane closures with flagging for pavement marking work along the following routes:

Carl D. Silver Parkway at Gateway Boulevard.

Central Park/Mall Entrance at Gateway Boulevard

Route 3 Westbound at Carl D. Silver Parkway

Route 3 Westbound at Bragg Road intersection

Route 620 at Route 1570 (Riverbend High School)

—Virginia Department of Transportation