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Manassas shooting: 17-year-old shot, 15-year-old charged

By Uriah Kiser
New police car design for Manassas 150th anniversary in 2023

Manassas police: “Aggravated Malicious Wounding: On September 17, 2023, at 3:56 p.m. Manassas City Police responded to the 8800 block of Lane Scott Court for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they began to canvas the area and located several shell casings. During the investigation, police located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, and the victim was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

“A 15-year-old male suspect was identified through the investigation and apprehended without incident. A search warrant was conducted on a residence, leading to evidence collection and a firearm.”

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act. The investigation is ongoing.

  • Arrested: 15-year-old male suspect
  • Held without Bond at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center
  • Charged: Aggravated Malicious Wounding
  • Possession of a firearm by an underage person
  • Discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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