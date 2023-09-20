Manassas shooting: 17-year-old shot, 15-year-old charged

Manassas police: “Aggravated Malicious Wounding: On September 17, 2023, at 3:56 p.m. Manassas City Police responded to the 8800 block of Lane Scott Court for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they began to canvas the area and located several shell casings. During the investigation, police located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, and the victim was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

“A 15-year-old male suspect was identified through the investigation and apprehended without incident. A search warrant was conducted on a residence, leading to evidence collection and a firearm.”

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act. The investigation is ongoing.