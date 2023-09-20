Manassas police chief named interim city manager

Manassas City Government: “Manassas City Police Chief/Assistant City Manager Douglas Keen will serve as Interim City Manager beginning in November when the resignation of City Manager W. Patrick Pate becomes effective.”

“Chief Keen was selected by City Council at their Sept. 18 meeting after Council conducted interviews for the position. Pate, who has served as City Manager for the last 10 years, has accepted the City Manager position in Winston-Salem, N.C. His resignation is effective Nov. 3.”

“Chief Keen has my full support in this dual role,” said Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. “He will not only keep the City running smoothly, but keep us on track with our current and future projects, setting the next city manager up for success.”

“Chief Keen began his career with the City in 1987, rising through the ranks as a police officer, lieutenant, captain, and Assistant Chief of Police. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2010, and helped the department achieve a Gold Standard of Excellence Award from The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. that rewards best practices related to life, health, and safety procedures. He serves as the Chiefs/Sheriffs Chair for the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force; Vice Chair of the Prince William County/Manassas Jail Board; Board member of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy and Washington Council of Governments; and served on the City’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force.”

“Chief Keen has focused on special projects, Human Resources, Public Works, Social Services, the Fire and Rescue Department, and city-wide employee leadership development after being appointed Assistant City Manager in 2021. He holds a Masters of Public Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma, and a Bachelor’s degree in the Administration of Justice from George Mason University.”

“I am honored to be selected for this interim position, knowing the Mayor and Council have confidence in my leadership abilities to keep the City on track,” said Chief Keen. “I can assure the community and our staff that they have someone in place who will set us up for future success.”

“In his new role, Chief Keen will continue to hold the title of Chief of Police; however, he will name an interim, acting Chief of Police to delegate daily duties to due to his limited availability in that role. Assistant City Manager Diane Bergeron, Director of Finance, and Assistant City Manager Matt Arcieri, Director of Planning and Community Development, will continue to support the City Manager’s office.”

“A national search for a new City Manager is underway.”