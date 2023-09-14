Prince William

New signs to warn public to stay off school grounds

By Uriah Kiser

Prince William County Public Schools: “Signs stating, “No public access to grounds during school hours,” are being installed at every school in the division. Each school will have multiple signs on or around high-traffic areas on the school property.”

“Limiting public access to school grounds during the school day is a result of several incidents of trespassing on our campuses. The posted signs serve as a reminder to the public and provide a proactive approach to safety.”

A posted bell schedule shows Prince William County Public Schools are in session from 7:25 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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