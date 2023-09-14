Originals Exclusive: The Rose gaming resort opening delayed until mid-2024 By Sarah Romero Published September 14, 2023 at 3:04PM | Updated September 14, 2023 at 3:37PM The Rose gaming resort and hotel proposed to open in Dumfries in 2023. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Sarah Romero View all posts #Dumfries #Locals Only #Rose Gaming Resort