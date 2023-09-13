Smoke detector saves lives in townhouse fire

Prince William County fire and rescue: “Early this morning, units were dispatched for a townhouse fire in the 3000 block of Eagle Rock Court (Lake Ridge). Crews arrived on the scene a short time later and were met with smoke showing from the front of the structure. ”

“All occupants were out of the house after having been alerted by sounding smoke detectors. The occupants (2 adults and 3 children) were forced to evacuate from a second story window to the ground below prior to fire and EMS units arriving. Both of the adults were injured during their evacuation and transported to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.”

“The home sustained extensive damage and was determined unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started from an electrical source in the living room.”

“This incident could have had a tragic outcome had it not been for working smoke detectors. Fire Chief Thomas LaBelle states, ‘All residences must and should have smoke detectors’. Smoke detectors provide the optimal warning to occupants by providing sufficient time to escape a structure fire. For more information you can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-792-6360 or contact your nearest fire station.”