Police seek shooting suspect tied to Manassas-area case

Prince William Police Department: “Shooting Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – Officers identified a suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the area of Coloriver Road and Goodland Court in Manassas (20112) on May 15. The investigation revealed one of the victims was involved in an altercation earlier in the day with an acquaintance before the parties dispersed. Later that day, while driving in the above area, the victims observed the suspect vehicle approach them at a high rate of speed before an occupant fired a round, striking the victim’s vehicle. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Officers determined the shooter was known to the acquaintance previously involved in the altercation with the victim. On August 23, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Elmer Eduardo PINEDA SALGUERO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from January 2023] Elmer Eduardo PINEDA SALGUERO, 22, of the 10100 block of Wilmington Street in Manassas. Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6, 180lbs., with long black hair, brown eyes, both ears pierced, and a full beard & mustache. Wanted for 1 count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 2 counts of attempted malicious wounding.”

“Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On May 15 at 6:00 p.m., officers responded to investigate a shooting that was reported to have occurred in the area of Coloriver Road and Goodland Court in Manassas (20112) earlier that day. The investigation revealed the victims, a 20-year-old male and 16-year-old male, were driving in the above area when a gray Nissan sedan approached them at a high rate of speed. While the vehicles were passing one another in opposite directions, an occupant of the Nissan brandished a firearm and a round was fired that struck the victim’s vehicle. Both vehicles quickly left the area, and the victims eventually contacted the police. A single shell casings was located in the roadway. No other injuries or property damage were reported. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On September 10 at 8:57 p.m., officers responded to the Assembly Manassas Apartments located in the 10400 block of Butterfield Street in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots

fired call. The investigation revealed there was an altercation between two groups of men in the parking lot before the parties began to disperse in a black SUV and a grey four-door vehicle with tinted windows. As the black SUV sped out of the parking lot, an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple rounds. Both vehicles left the area at a high rate of speed. No injuries were reported. While checking the area, officers located damage to the door of a maintenance shed and shell casings in the parking lot. The suspects were described as black males, one of whom was wearing white clothing.”

“Malicious Wounding | Assault by Mob | Strong-Arm Robbery – On September 11, officers concluded an investigation into a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 14300 block of Springbrook Court in Woodbridge (22193) at approximately 7:00 p.m. on August 16. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year- old woman, was involved in a physical altercation with two other known women, identified as the accused

individuals below. During the encounter, the victim’s phone was taken, and the victim was forced to drive the suspects to a nearby parking lot. Shortly after, the victim left and the suspects followed her to a nearby residential area where the victim was knocked to the ground before being struck and kicked multiple times by the two suspects. A third female acquaintance was present and did not participate in the assault. A bystander intervened and the parties dispersed. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for both the women who assaulted the victim, one identified as Nancy Elizabeth SALINAS VALLES, was arrested on September 7, and

the second woman, identified as Jazzmine Marie MOORE, who was arrested on September 11. Arrested on September 7 & 11: Nancy Elizabeth SALINAS VALLES, 18, of 4107 Hoffman Drive in Woodbridge. Jazzmine Marie MOORE, 22, of 4202 Gerry Lane in Woodbridge. Charged with assault by mob, malicious wounding, abduction, and robbery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On September 3 at 3:32 a.m., officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 1500 block of Constellation Place in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim to the ground where she then struck the victim and grabbed his neck. The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Sara Adebanke Aji ADEROJU, was arrested. Arrested on September 3:

Sara Adebanke Aji ADEROJU, 23, of the 1500 block of Constellation Place in Woodbridge. Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”