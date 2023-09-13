Fire and Rescue Recruit Graduation Class 2023-1

Prince William fire and rescue: “On Wednesday, September 13th, at 10:00 a.m., the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue will hold its graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 2023-1 at the Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road, in Bristow.”

“Battalion Chief Scott Arft will preside over the ceremony. Class 2023-1 consists of Fire and Rescue Technicians who successfully completed 32 weeks of academic and physical training at the Department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville.”

“Each student performed in excess of 1500 hours of training. The training consisted of an initial week of Orientation/Study Skills. During the entirety of recruit school, our recruits focus on their Health, Nutrition, and Functional Fitness. Additionally, there are 11 weeks of Emergency Medical Training, 13 weeks of Fire Training, and 8 weeks of Specialized Training.”

The Department will announce the following graduates: