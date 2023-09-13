Felon convicted; Case tied to Woodbridge firearms licensee

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia: “A Baltimore man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.”

“According to court documents, in December 2022, Rodney Burgess, 29, unlawfully purchased a firearm, extended magazine, and 9mm ammunition from a Federal Firearms Licensee in Woodbridge through a straw purchaser. On March 2, 2023, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Burgess pursuant to a federal warrant.”