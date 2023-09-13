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Felon convicted; Case tied to Woodbridge firearms licensee

By Uriah Kiser

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia: “A Baltimore man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.”

“According to court documents, in December 2022, Rodney Burgess, 29, unlawfully purchased a firearm, extended magazine, and 9mm ammunition from a Federal Firearms Licensee in Woodbridge through a straw purchaser. On March 2, 2023, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Burgess pursuant to a federal warrant.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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