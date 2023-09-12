Speed a factor in collision in Woodbridge, charges filed

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation *DRIVER CHARGED – On September 7, crash investigators obtained charges for one of the drivers involved in the fatal crash that occurred in the area of Minnieville Rd. and Hedgewood Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) on August 30. The drivers of both vehicles involved in the collision were found to have been traveling at a high rate of speed leading up to the collision. The driver charged was operating a vehicle and lost control, striking the other vehicle which then left the roadway and hit a tree. The collision killed the 23-year-old driver of the vehicle, a 2011 BMW 535. The deceased was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Following the investigation, crash investigators charged the driver of the 2014 Nissan 370 Z, identified as Bilecer Turcios HERNANDEZ, who was also determined to have been driving the vehicle without a license.”
Arrested on September 8:
- Bilecer Turcios HERNANDEZ, 18, of 14115 Grayson Rd in Woodbridge
- Charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving without a license
- Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Identified: The driver of the 2011 BMW 535 Series was identified as Juan Jose BONILLA BONILLA, 23, of WoodbridgeFatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 30 at 7:35PM, crash investigators responded to the area of Minnieville Rd. and Hedgewood Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the drivers of a 2011 BMW 535, and a 2014 Nissan 370 Z were traveling southbound on Minnieville Rd. at a high rate of speed when the driver of the Nissan attempted an aggressive maneuver to pass a pick-up truck. While attempting the maneuver, the driver of the Nissan lost control of the vehicle and struck the driver’s side area of the BMW. The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway. The Nissan traveled a short distance off-road before impacting a telephone pole. The BMW also traveled a short distance before entering an embankment causing the vehicle to briefly become airborne and strike a tree. The driver of the BMW was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other occupants were in either vehicle and, no other vehicles were involved in the collision. Speed appears to be a factor for both vehicles. The investigation continues.