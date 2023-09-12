Speed a factor in collision in Woodbridge, charges filed

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation *DRIVER CHARGED – On September 7, crash investigators obtained charges for one of the drivers involved in the fatal crash that occurred in the area of Minnieville Rd. and Hedgewood Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) on August 30. The drivers of both vehicles involved in the collision were found to have been traveling at a high rate of speed leading up to the collision. The driver charged was operating a vehicle and lost control, striking the other vehicle which then left the roadway and hit a tree. The collision killed the 23-year-old driver of the vehicle, a 2011 BMW 535. The deceased was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Following the investigation, crash investigators charged the driver of the 2014 Nissan 370 Z, identified as Bilecer Turcios HERNANDEZ, who was also determined to have been driving the vehicle without a license.”

Arrested on September 8:

Bilecer Turcios HERNANDEZ, 18, of 14115 Grayson Rd in Woodbridge

Charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving without a license

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable